Good morning My name is Amanda Karrh,I am reaching out for emergency help to get back on my feet with help with some help with being able to get into my home & medical expenses,help with bills. I have been battling for a long time with all my medical health conditions I am all vitamin deficiency causes me to be weak and get sick daily and I fall a lot I seek treatments and infusions at UAB hospital Birmingham Alabama all my doctors are at UAB hospital Birmingham Alabama,and pulmonary Dr. I have a lung disease with COPD emphysema, COPD & bronchiectasis , I have had a lot of abdominal surgeries,nerve damage,I have been seeing all my UAB doctors for the past four years.

Thank you for all your prayers and reading this means alot to me

Amanda Karrh