Hello, my name is kailyn boring as you all know I've been dealing with a lot with mental health and medical health. I really need to reach out to you guys. This is my last option. My kids are everything to me and their lives are being sabotaged by the father of their children for his own personal gain. Anyone that knows me and knows him knows. I'm correct. He has done everything he possibly could to destroy my life. He calls me to lose my job. I worked hard for stressed me out to where my seizures came back. I wrecked my car. I can no longer drive to support my children at the moment. He's called down to my complex numerous times with lies upon lies and now due to his lies with no proof they have been charging me and I am 10 days away from losing my children's apartment. My children don't deserve what they're going through. My daughter cries to me nightly that she's terrified to tell her dad. She wants to come see me. I'm really really asking for help to save my children's home. This has nothing to do with me. I can live on the streets and survive but my kids cannot and they do not deserve that. I've done everything I possibly could to better my life and because my life was better was why it was destroyed. My kids are an intricate of New Brighton as a whole between friends, schooling, sports and just life in general in this town. I don't want to take it away from them again. I've tried everything I'm really asking for you guys's help for my children