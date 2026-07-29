Emergency War Displacement

My name is Amr and I am reaching out during one of the most difficult moments of my life

I came to Malaysia after war and instability forced me to leave my home country in Africa in search of safety and medical care. While staying in Malaysia, I underwent a major surgery around 4 months ago. After the operation, doctors advised me to remain in the country for recovery and follow-up treatment.

Unfortunately, the long recovery period exhausted all of my savings. I have now reached a point where I have no financial support and no one to help me cover my remaining medical and travel expenses.

I urgently need support to:

Remove my surgical stitches Complete important medical check-ups Pay remaining hospital-related expenses Cover travel costs to Egypt, where I can be closer to my home country and find support again

I am trying to raise $3,700 USD to survive this emergency situation and safely continue my recovery.

This has been an extremely painful and stressful journey, but I still have hope that kind people can help me through this difficult time. Any donation, no matter how small, will make a real difference for me. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing my campaign with others.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, prayers, and support during this critical time.

You can also fund me with crypto I will leave my wallet address.

My Public Address to Receive ETH 0xaEaD6BCCCc01C629fDcEa0666F7064d106d9D1f9





Pay me via Trust Wallet: https://link.trustwallet.com/send?0xaEaD6BCCCc01C629fDcEa0666F7064d106d9D1f9

ETH

ERC20

And am whiling to give proves to any one who want to help if you don't believe me

THIS IS MY CONTACT NUMBER

+601160837657