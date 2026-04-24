Emergency vet help for lint

This is Lint, my 2-year-old cat. She currently has a blockage and hasn’t been eating. She’s been dealing with medical issues, and I’ve been trying my hardest to get her the help she needs, but I honestly can’t afford the vet bills right now.





I’ve been struggling to find a job for the past couple of months despite constantly applying and trying my best. With no luck financially, I’m now left trying to care for a very sick kitty and I genuinely don’t know what else to do. Any help, advice, or support would mean the world to us right now.



