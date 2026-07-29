Emergency Utility Assistance Needed

Hello,

I’m a single mom with one child currently going through a very difficult transition. I recently lost my car and have also experienced a sudden change in household circumstances that has made it hard to stay caught up on essential bills.

Right now, I am facing a utility disconnection notice with Evergy and am doing everything I can to prevent my electricity from being shut off.

I’m actively reaching out to local assistance programs, churches, and community resources in Wichita, but I have not yet been able to secure enough support before the deadline.

My priority is keeping a safe, stable home for my child. Electricity is essential for daily life—light, cooking, hygiene, and maintaining a consistent routine while I work to regain stability.





How support will be used:

Prevent utility disconnection

Maintain essential household services

Stabilize my home during this transition





What I am doing:

Contacting local churches and emergency assistance programs

Applying for community aid through available agencies

Working toward restoring transportation and stability after losing my car





Any help or even sharing this page means more than I can express. Thank you for taking the time to read and support my family during this difficult season.