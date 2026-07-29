Emergency Tuition Fund: Help Me Stay at UMKC!

My name is McKenna Millon and I'm an incoming freshman at the University of Missouri-Kansas City pursuing a degree in architecture. My classes start soon, but I'm facing an urgent financial gap for my Fall 2026 tuition that must be resolved by the August 25 billing deadline.





As a full-time student with no credit history and no cosigner available, I don't qualify for traditional private student loans. I'm working closely with the university financial aid office to explore emergency aid, work-study options, and payment plans, but I still face a significant deficit that threatens to cancel my class schedule before I can even step onto campus.





Your donations will help cover my UMKC student account balance and keep my enrollment active so I can start my college journey on time. Thank you so much for standing with me and helping me pursue my education.