Emergency trip to meet my first grandchild

Thank you for your consideration, I am traveling on emergency, to Gulfport Mississippi. My daughter is facing a crisis, and as a new mother, she needs my help. I have already purchased my airline ticket to be with her, and to meet my first born grandchild who is 9 months old.

She is alone and far from home. With her urgent need for help, I have no time to save up for travel expenses.

It took all I had to buy my ticket, but I have necessary expenditures that I can not meet.

With your generosity, I will use the funds directly for board and care expenses for 2 pets at home,airport transportation, security clearance/baggage check, and food for one week.

This will be the first time I get to meet my grandson, and be with my daughter and new husband as they face a horrible crisis.

I thank you in the name of Jesus.



