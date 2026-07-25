Emergency travel exspence

I have to appear in court in Oregon, I live in Idaho. This is a mandatory appear in person. I an indigent and have been denied assistance by every program I have applied for even denied from the Courts for aide. The distance from my town to the court is 800 miles, my appearance is date is this Thursday 7/23/2026 @ 9am. I am on bended knee and praying that someone anyone could please help me out of the kindness of your heart. I have even applied for remote hearing and was also denied. My daughter ran away from her abusive father in oregon to Idaho, I had to return her to him. And he has had me indicted by grand jury for custodial interference. Please Help.