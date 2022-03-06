Emergency transportation

Hello Everyone,

My name is Amanda Johnson and I am a God loving woman. I believe in the pray and that with Jesus anything can be accomplished. I am a full time college student in biblical studies and want to pursue my future in ministry. I have a 4.0 GPA and have made the deans list the past semesters and currently. I am asking for a little help to get a vehicle. My son who is 10 months old and I moved from des moines iowa to newton iowa. When I was still back in dsm my vehicle was stolen and still hasn't been found. We moved to newton because we needed to get away from an abusive situation. I am a single mother and I am trying to gain employment. I have applied at all the jobs within walking distance but no luck. Now I have been applying outside walking distance but I need to be able to take him to day care, too. I have filled out all the applications that help single mothers get a car, but haven't heard back from any of them. So here I am asking for a Lil help from my neighbors. Please can you help us raise funds for a vehicle I am desperate! Thank you Jesus for allowing us to be able to ask for help! May the glory be given to God in the name of Christ Jesus Amen!