Emergency Surgery to Save Sweetiepie My Lifeline

My name is Christy and my best friend companion that has helped me live a fuller life after a major brain bleed little over a year ago has left me paralyzed and brain damage change my whole entire life doctor say my brain bleed with too deep to go in and fix so I'm supposed to stay very calm and find some kind of joy everyday so it doesn't pop back open again and take my life. Please help me keep the joy that I have been given from the Lord when I rescued sweetie pie as a kitten de hydrating and clinging to life when she was small thrown outside by someone in 100° weather. She gives me so much and is so very dear to my heart she needs emergency urgent surgery to remove blockage in her stomach and intestines this is so time sensitive please help save us both by saving her thank you God bless and please pray as I will for you for a miracle and I know that God does miracles I pray this time is one of them please help me for her surgery



