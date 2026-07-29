Emergency surgery needed for Cody

Hi, we are in desperate need of help with our precious pup Cody. He has a tumor on his rear end that is almost blocking where he goes to the bathroom. Cody is the most loving and wonderful dog you could ask for, he is my daughter's best friend and has been through so much with us. To watch him suffer has been absolutely heartbreaking, I have tried applying for Care Credit and didn't get approved, I've tried contacting low cost vets and Cody is put on waiting lists, he's been on some for months. We're running out of time to fix this issue and I'm desperate for any help. If anyone can help by donating, or if you know anyone who can help with our situation, we would greatly appreciate it!!! Thank you so much for your time!