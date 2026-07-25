Emergency surgery needed ASAP for Willow

Hello my name is Melissa my family and I are in need of help to save are beloved 12yr old dog Willow she is in need of emergency surgery to remove puppies that are no longer vialbe she is already started getting an infection from it. WE ARE RUNNINGOUT OF TIME TO SAVE HER LIVE. She has been in labor for over 2 days now we took her to the vet and have an estimated amount of what it is going to cost to treat her a portion of it is covered but we financially are struggling to come up with the rest to save her. She is very loved and spoiled rotten with affection. She is our family's emotional support animal and we don't want to lose her we have tried everything to get help. We have had her since she was a puppy. We are all very attached to her. any little bit that you can do is greatly appreciated. We have already been through enough loss we can't take any more losses. MAY THE LORD BLESS YOU THANK YOU AGAIN FOR READING. the estimated cost is between $2626 - $3280 at the vca asher animal hospital.