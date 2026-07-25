Emergency surgery

בטח—הנה גרסה קצרה יותר, בסגנון שעובד טוב בגיוסי תרומות:





Hello,

I’m sharing this anonymously and asking for your support.

I’m currently in a very difficult financial situation, and I come from a family that is not able to help me financially. Because of this, I cannot afford an important surgery that means a lot to me personally.

This is something I’ve been hoping for a long time, and it would make a significant difference in my confidence and well-being.

Any donation, even the smallest amount, would mean the world to me and help me get closer to my goal. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this would also truly help.

Thank you for taking the time to read this.







