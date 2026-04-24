Emergency surgery for colon cancer

let me start by saying I’m a lung cancer survivor, but here we are again 21 years later,,,, so I recently went to my primary doctor whom did a ct and she emedittly sent me to Florida cancer specialist whom did a pet scan and said mam you have a spot on ur colon I broke down .. not again I said the I looked up and said okay god let’s do this .. apnonasked what my options were and he said emergency colonoscopy I said okay so he sent me to and doctor that does those but when he told me the cost it new my mind 750 without ins but with my ins it would be 300 that’s still a pinch in the guy for me I don’t have that kind of money I have had to quit my job I can’t eat I’m bleeding from behind and stay in pain.. I normally don’t ask but I could really use some help so that I can get this colonoscopy and the help I need thank u all in advance and god bless



