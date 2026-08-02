Emergency Surgery for Baby with Cystic Fibrosis

Our 10-week-old baby has been diagnosed with cystic fibrosis and needs immediate surgery. We've been transferred to Turkey for the operation, which is a life-or-death situation. The total cost is $300,000, and we need $150,000 before the hospital will start the procedure. Right now, we need $10,000 today to move forward with approval for the operation.





My baby and I are here in Turkey waiting. The approval process is expensive and time is critical. Every donation brings us closer to getting our child the surgery they need to survive.





Thank you for standing with us during this frightening time.