Emergency surgery for an aneurysm

I found out in March of those year that I have a 6x5x4 mm aneurysm in mynleft carotid artery in my neck. I went to the hospital due to having slurred speech and trouble speaking. My son's wanted me to go get checked to make sure I didn't have a stroke. That's when they found the aneurysm.

I have health insurance but I'm needing the $3500.00 to cover what the insurance & Medicare doesn't pay. Without this surgery I will definitely die. I know God and if it is my time it is okay, but I have 13 grandchildren. I would really love to be around for them a little while longer. In Jesus's Name I ask this AMEN 🙏🙏🙏🙏