Emergency Support To Keep Our Home in Memory of GI

On March 29th of 2025 my finance Gregory Ingrao passed away at our home due to cardiac complications, where I tried my best to save him. Greg owned 2 restaurant locations in which he worked tremendously to build, and we ran together. We had just recently purchased the house of our dreams in Saco, Maine the September prior. We were ecstatic to raise our children in a safe and positive environment where they could attend a private school in our town, find a local church, start new family traditions to pass down to our children in our new home with friends and family. There was only one thing missing that would then lead to another, my father and my brother.





Prior to Greg’s death; in June 2024, my father Bert lost his fight to Glioblastoma (brain cancer)- our world was changed forever. My father was a man dedicated to God, we spent time visiting an infamous church in Quebec and praying for a miracle, although it inevitably led to his demise we got 4x as long with him as the life expectancy he was given.





4 short months after my father’s passing in October, my little brother Joey died in a car accident after leaving our home.





I decided something had to change for the better; and my purpose here is to dedicate my life to help others (as cliche as it may sound) I feel called by God and my passed on loved ones to provide exceptional care for those in need. With that being said I am halfway through an accelerated Surgical Technology program where I have been sponsored and contracted as an employee of a the largest healthcare provider in the state. Upon completion of the program I will furthering my education to become a ORN with a BSN while working full time. My GPA is a 98, I give myself no other options than being successful and pick up the pieces of what is left of our lives despite the grief I have been experiencing the last 2 years.





I never imagined I would be dealing with this type of loss at 32 years old followed by a detrimental financial loss. I have been unable to pay a hefty mortgage, without my partner, now as a single mother as well as student. I’m terrified to lose our home and safe place to foreclosure along with the memories we’ve made in it and all that I have left. My daughter who is 12, would endure yet another devastating heartbreak. I can’t imagine moving the things I haven’t been able to part with of Greg’s; his closet is still full, his toothbrush still on the counter..

I have a hard time reaching out for help, but at this point l feel as though I am out of options.. in the hopes that I could be given some grace to avoid foreclosure of our home and keep at least one thing stable for my daughter. She loves our home and neighborhood, it’s a place her friends and all are welcome.





My faith in God is strong, and I believe that’s why I am still here, still fighting.





Thank you so much for taking the time to hear my story and your consideration.





Be blessed & Be well,

Emma





P.S. The photo shown is of my family- from left to right is my fiancé, myself and our daughters. My father and brother who have also passed are shown on the right, and one of our dogs Biscuit.



