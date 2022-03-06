EMERGENCY SUPPORT REQUEST

Financial Reset Fund

Purpose

To help cover my essential living expenses while I continue searching for stable employment and rebuilding my finances.





What Your Support Will Help With

🏠 Rent • 🍽️ Food • 💳 Debt Repayment • 💼 Job Search Expenses.

My Story

Hello,

I’m a recent finance graduate currently going through a difficult financial period.

I’m actively searching for work and doing everything I can to rebuild my finances. At the moment, I’m struggling to meet my essential living expenses while working toward becoming financially stable again.

Your support will help me cover my immediate needs including rent, food, debt repayment, and job search expenses giving me the opportunity to stay focused on securing employment and getting back on my feet.

Every contribution, regardless of the amount, is deeply appreciated.

Thank you for taking the time to read my request and for any support you can offer.



