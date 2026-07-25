Emergency Support: Legal Status and Transportation

Two years ago, we arrived in the United States seeking safety and a peaceful life for our four children, fleeing the war in Ukraine. Since then, we have worked hard to build a new life in this beautiful rural community. Our children are thriving in local schools, and we have been committed to working and contributing to our new home.

We are now at a critical turning point: it is time to file for re-parole and work authorizations (EAD) for our children to ensure we can continue our journey here legally. While we have worked consistently to cover our daily expenses, living in a rural area presents unique challenges, especially during the winter season when work opportunities are significantly reduced.

Unfortunately, we are currently facing a dual crisis:

Legal Filing Fees: To keep our family legally protected and authorized to work, we must pay government filing fees totaling over $4,600. Transportation: Our only vehicle has recently broken down. Living in a rural area without public transportation, this car is our only way to get to work and provide for our children.

Life has thrown us a difficult challenge, but we are not giving up. We cannot return to Ukraine, where families still struggle under the constant threat of war. We are determined to provide a safe, stable future for our children, but right now, we are in urgent need of a helping hand to bridge this gap.

Every dollar donated will go directly toward the USCIS filing fees and the essential repairs to get our car back on the road. Your support will not only help us through this transition but will allow us to remain self-sufficient and continue building our life here.

If you are unable to donate, sharing our story is also a tremendous help. Thank you for your kindness and for keeping our family in your thoughts.



