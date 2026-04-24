Emergency Support for the Liles family

In the early morning hours on the 27th of May, our dear friend’s husband was involved in a devastating accident that has left him hospitalized with multiple serious injuries, including broken ribs, a broken hip, a broken leg, and a possible back injury. Their family is facing an incredibly difficult and uncertain road ahead.

He and his wife are raising two teenage daughters, and during this time they will need help covering basic monthly expenses, groceries, and household bills while he recovers and is unable to work.

Any support, prayers, or shares would mean the world to this family as they navigate the coming months. Thank you for helping lighten the burden during such a heartbreaking time.