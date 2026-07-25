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Emergency Support For Kharkiv Hospitals

Goal£500 GBP
Raised£300 GBP

Fundraiser created byWill macdonald

Fundraiser funds will be received by William Macdonald

Emergency Support For Kharkiv Hospitals

Hi, I'm Will, I'm 18 years old, and from the UK. I'm currently in Kharkiv, Ukraine, which is the country's second largest city, but also less than 19 miles from the Russian border. I came here because a humanitarian crisis has been happening here for years and Kharkiv is being hit harder than almost anywhere else. Just about every hour, the air raid sirens go off. Missiles, drones, and explosions which are close enough to see and feel are extremely common. I've been here for just over a week and I've already sheltered from strikes that came very close.


The destruction is everywhere in Kharkiv, but usually in civilian areas. Houses, apartments, and other buildings are destroyed, with people being displaced and hospitals in dire need of support. For people outside Ukraine, the shock of the start of the war has faded. But for people here, every day brings another day of fear and uncertainty. Russia attacks indiscriminately, sometimes even targeting civilian areas.


In this situation, acts of care such as the ones the organisation I work for provides are extremely important. They maintain a sense of humanity when almost everything feels gone. They are there not just to give aid, but to make sure that the local people know they haven't been forgotten. I volunteer with an organisation which prepares and brings meals to hospital staff and patients in Kharkiv. The hospitals are catastrophically overwhelmed due to constantly treating people from strikes while under constant threat. These doctors and nurses are working extremely hard with minimal resources.


Getting food to these places is necessary for survival, and it isn't always easy to have food security in a place thats so close to Russia that it experiences hourly attacks. In Ukraine, a small amount of money goes an extraordinary distance. Every donation directly feeds hospital staff, patients, and civilians that are in need. Help us sustain this work so we can keep feeding the doctors, nurses, and patients keeping Kharkiv alive through this war.


Very recently, a Russian missile strike hit our food warehouse, destroying essential supplies and disrupting our ability to source food for hospitals. Your donation will help us recover from those losses and restore steady supply lines so we can continue providing hospitals with what they need.


Every bit of money helps,

Thank you

Will

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