Emergency Support For Immediate Bills Loss Of Job

I lost my job on 07/22/26 and the supporters of the Lady Luck Club encouraged me to start this account. I don't like asking for help, especially money, but I need assistance with bills and prescription medications. If receipts are needed, I will produce receipts to show prove that the expenses are paid. I have 2 kids and I'm a single parent. The total goal will cover 3 months of rent, utilities, groceries, and school expenses for the kids. I'm so appreciative for all of the love, prayers and support that the Lucksters provide daily. I have health challenges that limit certain job functions and was released from my employment due to my ADA Accommodations... which was denied. I'm currently seeking employment and applied for unemployment. Any help would be greatly appreciated. Above all, please pray for me and my kids.