Emergency Support for Back Surgery and Living

My name is Mark. Earlier this year I started having severe low back pain with right leg weakness. An MRI showed severe lumbar spine issues, L4/L5 diffuse disc bulge with severe compression, L4/L5 disc extrusion with severe central canal stenosis, severe compression of the L5 nerve roots, and muscle spasms at L3/L4 and L5/S1. The doctors say I need treatment supervision to manage the pain and avoid further nerve damage.





Right now I'm in a tough season. I'm behind on rent, and I need urgent medical treatment for my severe back issues. I also need help covering basic food and essentials for the next three months while I stabilize.

I'm reaching out because I need support to get through this. Any help, big or small, would mean so much to me.





Right now I am:

1. $583 / KES 84,600 behind on rent

2. In need of $172 / KES 25,000 for urgent medical treatment for severe back issues

3. In need of $745 / KES 108,000 for basic food and essentials for the next 3 months while I stabilize





Total Goal: $1,500 USD / KES 217,600

Any support, big or small; Every donation and every share makes a difference.