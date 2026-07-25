Emergency Stroke Fund for Mom

My name is Ashraful Alam, and I am reaching out with a heavy heart to ask for your support.

My mother recently suffered a stroke and is currently receiving medical treatment. The cost of her hospitalization, medicines, tests, and ongoing care is far beyond what our family can afford. We are doing everything we can, but we are struggling financially.

My mother means everything to our family. We want to give her the best chance to recover, but we cannot do it alone.

Any contribution, no matter how small, will help cover her medical expenses and bring us one step closer to her recovery. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family. Your kindness and support mean the world to us during this difficult time.

Thank you for your generosity, prayers, and compassion. May God bless you and your loved ones.

With gratitude,

Ashraful Alam