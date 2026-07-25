Emergency situation

Hey my name is ashley. I live in a small town here in alabama as a single mom with three kids at home. Although I am very independent and don't like to ask for help, I am facing an urgent situation and need to raise 4000$ to secure an attorney for a court date on August fifth. I am innocent and need representation immediately to ensure I do not lose my kids. Any support you can provide to help me reach this goal and keep my family together would mean the world to me.



