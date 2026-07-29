Emergency situation

I’m currently asking for some donations to help bridge the gap during a very difficult time. I’m 38 weeks pregnant with a high risk pregnancy and currently on disability leave. I’m a single mom to a two year old and also have an eleven year old. My income is not even a fraction of what I need to be able to cover our monthly expenses, and unfortunately I just found out that my already very small paychecks are now being garnished in relation to the court case with my daughter. I’ve always worked hard the last 11 years since becoming a single mom. Ive always had more than one job. Sometimes, ive had three jobs. Life has been incredibly stressful recently and it’s becoming unmanageable, even for me. It humbles me to have needed so much help recently, but I am truly grateful for the friendships God has provided. The love and support from my friends and church community has lifted my spirits immensely. I know my help comes from above.





if you know me, you know I’ve spent the last decade dealing with a very difficult family court situation involving my daughter. I have done everything within my human power to keep her safe. The latest court rulings are ordering me to pay fees for a doctor whom I never met and who never evaluated me, but who wrote a report defaming me with numerous false and defamatory statements to the court. The doctor billed $25,000 despite never meeting or evaluating me. In addition, I’ve been ordered to pay for a portion of my daughters dads attorneys fees as a direct result of this doctors defamatory and fraudulent report. They are asking for close to $47,000 in attorneys fees. I also owe a large balance to my own attorney who has been diligently helping me out of the kindness of his own heart despite me being unable to pay for his services. I have a complaint open with the medical board against the doctor and they are investigating it as fraud. Normally, the medical board does not have jurisdiction over court appointed doctors, but because this doctor never even met me yet still produced a report, they have an active investigation. The court has ordered the doctors fees to be enforceable as child support, meaning, if I don’t pay, I’m looking at felony level offenses for past due child support. This puts me at risk of going to prison, and also puts my immigration status at risk since I am a green card holder and have been here legally for 20+ years.





My attorney has also advised it’s not legal for the court to do this, but there is no way of legally holding the judge accountable, because the judges have immunity even when they do things that are not legal, there’s no system in place to hold them accountable.

I am overpaid on REAL child support for my daughter right now, however, despite being overpaid my checks just started being garnished. The family court division just advised me there’s no way to fix this unless the judge orders it, and that costs me even more money in fees to ask. The judge has not issued the final amount that I will have to pay for this doctor or for the other sides legal fees yet, however, I’m expecting the amount to be more than my annual salary. They are asking for about $72,000. Supposedly, the judge says I’m supposed to pay no more than half, but given the illegality I’ve experienced from the family court judges, I’m not confident the judge will follow her own orders.

The courts just reverted to a 2019 court order, and ordered me to pay child support based on my daughters dads income being $25,000 annually, despite the courts being shown his most recent tax return he provided to my attorney showed an amount of $242,000+ of annual income. The courts are supposed to use current income when determining child support, not income from seven years ago.





It is completely illegal what is being done to me, and this isn’t even a fraction of the story.

I absolutely hate having to ask for assistance, but my only option is to try to set up a payment plan since this amount is too much for me to pay. The amount I’m asking for assistance is nowhere close to the amount I have to fork up, but it will help sustain me as I try to challenge these rulings in appeals court (if I’m able to meet deadlines as I have a baby coming and don’t know if I’m going to able to successfully appeal within the deadlines due to this). Unfortunately, my attorney is unable to continue with the appeal because I’m simply unable to continue paying him. This means I have to navigate learning how to file an appeal, at 38 weeks pregnant.





Once my baby is born, the cost of childcare for my youngest two is also more than I make, so I am still waiting for the Lord to provide a solution for me to be able to work. I am deeply grateful for my employer who has been nothing short of amazing, however, I am a commission based employee so being on disability means I’m not making commissions.





I am praying God makes a way for me to resolve all of these legal issues, provide for all of my children, and ultimately for justice in a very unjust situation.





thank you in advance for the prayers and to anyone who feels led to donate.



















