Emergency: Single Mom of 3 Loses Home to Fire

Yesterday, our lives changed in an instant. A devastating house fire destroyed our home, leaving me and my three beautiful children with nothing. We are safe, which is the greatest blessing, but we are now completely displaced.

As a single mother currently looking for work, my financial situation was already tight. Today, my rent is due, and bills are piling up with no way to pay them. I have until the 5th of the month before facing late penalties and further crisis.

We urgently need funds to secure emergency housing, pay our immediate bills, and replace essential items like clothing, food, and shoes for my kids. Any amount you can contribute will directly help me stabilize my children's lives during this nightmare. Please share our story if you cannot donate. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.



