Emergency Short Term Help

Hello:

I am ashamed to be in this situation, but had to take emergency disability retirement due to multiple medical issues. I spent 24 years in IT job and ended on extremely short notice after series of multiple medical issues. I did not have time to plan and it could be months before even see a reduced disability check.

I am working in freelance Web/Sharepoint and Power platform development so could help with that as part of fundraising. I also do catering of seafood and bbq on grill.

i really just need to get better medically and have 2 autistic boys that need my support. I really dropped to a deep end and need any support till can bounce back. Any donations not used will go to my non profit to train autistic adults into IT jobs giving my training background