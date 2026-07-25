ER Shelter, transport., food, clothing help

My story is a sad one and I’m embarrassed to tell it, but I have to be strong and I’m seeking prayers guidance and help I’m 52 years old and I’m an amputee. I lost my leg due to domestic violence. My ex-husband was a very abusive man. He was an alcoholic and he took his frustrations out on me. He would always blindside me when hitting me in my face or temple area then urinating in my face after beating me up repeating to me “this is what I think about you”. Always putting me down I lived in fear everyday. He alienated my family friends. We were married for 12 years, and when I discovered that he was cheating, I simply asked him to move out to take his belongings with him and I wanted a divorce unfortunately he didn’t take that so well and he held me hostage for two days in a motel room and the only thing that I really remember is when I finally got to the hospital I was in multisystem organ failure with my brain and heart being the last two organs to fail when he dropped me off at the ER. I remember crawling in and collapsing at the security desk, begging for help the next thing that I remember I woke up I was in ICU and they said that my right leg was so badly damaged and mangled that I had to have it amputated he didn’t call my family. He didn’t call my daughter nobody I was at his mercy and they ended up taking my leg. I was too afraid to tell the police what happened because he was extremely physical mental verbally, abusive. He told people and my family who only located me because of a social media post he made, and he tagged me in it with the location. He said I tried to commit suicide, which was false because there was no way that I could cut my leg down to the bone and the muscle tissue. he covered up the abuse and signed the papers, he was my legal next of kin can to amputate my leg then left me. I was in and out of consciousness. I had 12 blood transfusions. I had over five operations, I coded twice which they had to resuscitate me I stayed in ICU and CCU for almost 3 months fast-forward. I got tired of the abuse he even assaulted me in the hospital day my nurses came in to check on me they found me on the floor in a pool of blood. My IV and wound vac had been ripped out of my arm and the remaining stump of my leg once I got home. I thought the abuse was going to end, but it didn’t. It just got worse. He threw me through our glass storm door that’s when I left with my daughter until I was able to find a small apartment of course he followed me with the threats. Every time I called the police he would have a alibi from his family members and friends, I had no help. He was the reason why I lost my apartment because he had attacked me again and I disappeared, I have a few memories what happened to me for 24 hours and when the police found me, I was slumped over in my car, drenched in blood foaming at the mouth and I stopped breathing. I was told that the EMS worked on me until they got me to the hospital and they put me in a medically induced coma, I stayed in the hospital for another two months during that time he lied to my apartment manager and told them that I moved back to Atlanta with him and they gave him access to my apartment. He took everything that I owned. I had a 2001 Honda Accord paid for which vanished. My two service animals were gone & to this day. I’m still looking for my babies posting ads on social media. I had my daughter post flyers but people trying to extort reward money out of me for information about my beloved furbabies. I’m asking for help because I made the decision to vote for Donald Trump for the 2nd time as well as my daughter & my family did not take that very well. (That’s why they won’t help me) They called us traitors they stopped speaking to us disowned us my daughter is very strong her husband divorced her because of her political beliefs and he accused her of converting me. I don’t understand how people that say they love God & you, your family. But choose to hate you because of who you vote for. I don’t have much family, but because of my voting decisions, I’ve been ostracized when my daughter posted pictures on her social media of us with the red maga caps on singing YMCA they left horrible comments we received so many hateful phone calls from family & friends, my daughter had to remove the video. I’ve never been a racist person. I love everyone never judgmental My daughter is mixed race, I’ve always raise my daughter & my son who passed away at 18 due to gun violence. He was on his way to college. He was a senior in high school, talented, his alma mater gave him a posthumous high school diploma which my daughter accepted in his honor she received a standing ovation at the Georgia Dome. I’ve always raised my children to not see color, my birth mother is & grandmother was biracial my great grandfather was Caucasian. I never saw race. I just saw Love. But living in the south, when Mr. Trump took office became volatile. We literally have to hide our affiliation because we’re so afraid of the backlash, & threat's. I lost everything I’ve been homeless for three years now. I receive disability &Medicare. I didn’t qualify for Snap benefits. I’m desperately trying to find a safe affordable studio or small one bedroom apartment because my ex-husband on record has made so many threats saying that he’s going to finish the job & I’m basically hiding at a shelter. I’m afraid two weeks ago a black young lady 25 to 29 years old came in heavily intoxicated one night we think she was on drugs & attacked me. The attack was caught on Ring cam & others were recording it. She threw a TV a fan and a can of chili at me and when it hit me & my prosthetic leg came off I fell & was cut by the glass & i crawled outside & called 911& pressed charges she was charged with felony assault on a disabled & elderly person & other charges as she was evicted & barred from the premises Im trying to reclaim my life. I pray I believe in God I trust God! I’ve always worked in corporate America. but due to the extent of my injuries, I lost my job. I support Mr. Trump he’s a Christian he has strong Christian family values. I’ve been diagnosed with PTSD, severe depression, anxiety attacks due to my injuries, congestive heart failure, chronic migraine syndrome ( he repeatedly punched me in the face/head, I still bear those scars), sleep apnea, night terrors, & other medical conditions .I no longer hide my political and religious beliefs because we have freedom of speech and we have free will to make our own decisions I have the right to openly support the best person to lead our country & love and serve God. And to help disabled ppl like myself. I see so many people wanting to leave America but I don’t. I love America. I love this country I receive backlash because I celebrate the Fourth of July and not Juneteenth. I celebrate Easter,Christmas, Columbus Day, Presidents’ Day, etc. but black ppl put us in a position to stand & side with them or have them they’re against you. I’ve never been so alone in my life I’ve literally begged for office jobs. I can’t do manual labor bc of my leg but I love office Work call Center Work. I just pray every day that God will just help me. My goal is to get into my own permanent safe home, get a work from home job & save and get a small used car bc Uber’s are expensive. I don’t have anything but a few pieces of clothing and 2 pairs of shoes. I lost all of my possessions, furniture, clothing, irreplaceable pictures of my kids and my late fathers ashes. My state’s housing waiting list is long & currently closed. It’s easier for a teenager or a young mother with four or five kids to get approved for section 8 or public housing than a disabled elderly woman. I like the rapper Nicki Minaj but people are angry with me because she’s a fellow Trump supporter, just another example of cruel treatment I receive. I pray to live my remaining years of life safe& in peace and be allowed to listen to who I would like and openly support my President without fear of backlash, harassment, cyber bullying and hate from people. I will reclaim my life so I can be a good grandmother to my grandchildren and some one day help others and mentor other women who’ve been violently abused and felt like they had to stay in a relationship because there was only one way out in a coffin. I look at the pictures that my ex-husband took of me in the hospital and he posted them all on social media with the gaping wounds and it was so embarrassing but it gives me strength & motivation. I humbly appreciate any/all prayers, resources, leads about any programs in Georgia I will gladly accept any information. Hopefully one day my story will be an inspiration for the next great lifetime movie am currently writing in my journal as therapy. As a child, I and my siblings were victims of,SA at the hands of relatives and my birth mother who was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder did nothing to stop it or to help us and I truly believe that that’s why I was so confused when I was married about being physically abused because unfortunately that’s the world. I grew up in at the hands of my mother, and I simply just didn’t know any better and didn’t understand, but I am still currently in therapy and that’s going great,. I would love to be a motivational speaker for women and a source of inspiration and help for those who are in an abusive relationship and generational curses and family abuse thank you ever so kindly God bless you all. God has a plan and purpose for me and one day I will be able to use my voice and my platform for DV & SA victims! In Jesus Christ name I pray amen 🙏🏽