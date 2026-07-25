Emergency shelter and food

My name is Vicki. NOW A UPDATE KIM IS IN A WOMEN'S SHELTER AND JACKEE'S AT A FRIEND'S HOUSE. But this is temporary and they do still need your help. They can't stay there for very long. I am reaching out on behalf of Kim and Jackee. Kim is 61yrs of age, and Jackee is 16yrs of age. For the last two years, Kim has been caring for her elderly father who had dementia and needing full time care at home. Kim moved her and her daughter into her father's home to see to his care. Kim gave up her employment to see to her father's full time needs. Recently, in the last couple months, Kim's father was suddenly told after seeing his doctor due to not feeling well that he had cancer spreading through his body, and given until October for his passing. Kim's father passed away earlier than expected on May 12, 2026. Kim and Jackee are presently looking at a homeless situation at the end of the month, as they were not on the lease. Kim is searching for gainful employment at this time, but unable in this short period of time to remedy the financial situation by the end of July 2026.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿