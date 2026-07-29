Emergency shelter

I've recently become homeless and have been staying in my car for the most part and was blessed enough to have help with a motel room a couple of nights. I do have a part time job it's minimum pay. Between gas, phone, and food I don't have enough to get a room. Everyone falls on hard times and needs help getting back up. I have a 6 year old son and with nowhere to stay I can't see him unless at the park a few hours and I need more than that. Thanks in advance for any contribution. The funds will help me secure a permanent living situation until I'm able to find something permanent at the end of May.