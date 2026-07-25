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Emergency Safety Funds For Jess

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJessica Schatz

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jessica Schatz

Emergency Safety Funds For Jess

Imagine having to leave your entire life behind in a split second. Walking away with absolutely nothing but the clothes on your back, terrified, but holding onto a tiny shred of hope for a safe future. That is my reality right now.

Recently, I had to make the hardest, most terrifying choice of my life: to escape a severe domestic abuse situation. I made it out alive, and for that I am grateful, but I had to leave absolutely everything behind just to survive.

Right now, I am completely starting over from scratch, and it is a very heavy, scary place to be. Local shelters are entirely full, leaving me with nowhere safe to go. My immediate goals are simple, but they feel so incredibly urgent: I just need a safe place to sleep, a job, and above all, to reunite with my beautiful daughter. She is temporarily staying with family right now for her own stability and safety, and missing her is the hardest part of all of this. I just want to bring her home.

Every single day, I am fighting a quiet, exhausting war within myself. I am carrying the heavy weight of severe PTSD, debilitating anxiety, and deep, painful depression from everything I endured. There are days when just breathing feels heavy, and the trauma makes it hard to feel safe anywhere. On top of that emotional toll, I live with chronic physical back pain from arthritis.

But I promise you, I am fighting with everything I have to push through the physical and mental pain. I have an unstoppable drive to work, build a career, and stand on my own two feet. I don't have a vehicle right now, but I am ready to walk, take the bus, or do whatever it takes to get to a job and build a stable life.

I am reaching out because I simply cannot do this alone anymore. I am trying to raise funds to help me survive this immediate gap, and every single dollar will go directly toward helping me get back on my feet:

 Emergency Housing: Securing a safe hotel room for the next few weeks. Having a stable door that I can lock behind me will give me the peace of mind, the safety, and the breathing room I desperately need to calm my anxiety and have a home base while I look for work.

 Basic Needs & Essentials: Buying food, basic clothing, and hygiene products, since I truly left with nothing but what I was wearing.

 Transportation: Bus fare or rideshare funds so I can physically get to job interviews and appointments to secure a stable income.

My ultimate dream is just to provide a safe, quiet space whether it’s a small apartment or an RV where my daughter and I can finally live together again, feel safe, and heal as a family.

If you cannot donate, please consider sharing my story. Every single share means the world to me. From the very bottom of my heart, thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your generosity. Thank you for helping me get my life back.


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