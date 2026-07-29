Emergency Roof Repair to keep us in our home

We need help with emergency roof repair for our home, I have asked everywhere and the lowest amount to repair the roof is $3,000. We are drained of everything even though my husband is working, I am on disability and we have my elderly mother and two kids living here. Me, my mom and my two kids are disabled and my husband works as much as he can to provide for us, we just had to replace my moms floor due to rain damage. We just don't have anything left to fix the two spots in the roof that need repair. Anything helps, I will attach pictures of the home, the repair spots and the floor we replaced in my mom's room. Thank you and God bless! Today we received a letter from our home insurance company and they said if the roof is not fixed by September they will cancel our policy. We don't know what to do anymore.