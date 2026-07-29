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Emergency Roof Repair to Keep 5 Orphan safe

GoalKES 50,000 KES
RaisedKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created byJane Sipande

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jane Sipande

Emergency Roof Repair to Keep 5 Orphan safe

My name is George, and I’m raising KSh 50,000 = $385 for emergency roof repairs for Mama Jane, a 57-year-old widowed grandmother caring for 4 orphaned grandchildren in Siaya County, Kenya.


THIS IS THEIR HOME RIGHT NOW 👆


Look at the second photo. You can see daylight through the roof. Every time it rains, water pours directly onto the children’s sleeping mats. The timber is rotten and the iron sheets have large holes. The 4 children, aged 4 to 12, sleep exposed to cold, malaria, and rain every night.


WHO IS MAMA JANE?

Mama Jane is 57 years old. She lost her husband and her own adult children. Now she is the sole guardian for 4 orphaned grandchildren. She has lived on this family land for over 30 years and earns less than KSh 250 a day selling vegetables. She cannot afford to stop the leaking.


WHY KSH 50,000? THIS IS PHASE 1: STOP THE LEAKING

This will buy the most urgent materials to make the roof safe immediately:


- 15 New Mabati sheets: KSh 22,500 = $175

- Roofing timber & nails: KSh 14,500 = $110

- Fundi labour for 3 days: KSh 13,000 = $100

Total: KSh 50,000 = $385


PHASE 2 will be the floor, door, and walls once we complete this roof.


MY TRANSPARENCY PROMISE:

I live in Kenya and will personally buy all materials. I will post photos and videos every 3 days showing:

1. Buying the mabati

2. The fundi working

3. The completed roof with Mama Jane and the 4 children dry inside

I will share all receipts.


LAND DOCUMENTATION: We are getting a confirmation letter from the local Area Chief this week to confirm Mama Jane's residency and guardianship of the 4 children. I will upload it here within 7 days. Your donation helps us stop the leaking now while we complete paperwork.


100% of funds go directly to mabati, timber, and labour.


Even KSh 1,300 = $10 buys 2 mabati sheets. Please help us keep Mama Jane and these 4 children dry tonight. Share this campaign.


Thank you and God bless you.

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