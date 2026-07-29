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Emergency Rescue And Recovery Operation Nicole

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byConstance Huggett

Fundraiser funds will be received by Constance Huggett

Emergency Rescue And Recovery Operation Nicole

The Mission I am launching this campaign to conduct an emergency extraction for my best friend, Nicole. She is currently trapped in a predatory living situation where she is forced to trade her safety and dignity for basic shelter. As her oldest and closest friend, I am stepping in to end this. I have designed a comprehensive recovery and stabilization plan to bring her out of this environment and provide her with the professional medical care, safety, and stability she has been denied for far too long.


The Situation Nicole is currently battling both addiction and a housing situation that is exploitative and dangerous. Her environment is actively preventing her from seeking the medical intervention she needs. We are operating on a timeline of urgent necessity. She is not just a friend; she is family, and I have committed to being the executor of her transition to safety.


The Operational Plan I have fully mapped out the logistics for this operation. Your contributions will fund the following critical phases:

  1. Extraction & Transport: Securing safe, private transit to get Nicole out of her current environment and into a secure, managed space immediately.
  2. Medical Intake & Rehabilitation: Funding immediate out-of-pocket costs for inpatient treatment and detox services for her alcoholism and kratom addiction. This ensures she is stabilized by professionals the moment she arrives.
  3. The Bridge to Stability: These funds will also cover initial essentials and administrative costs as we transition her onto Medicaid and social services. This bridge is the vital link that ensures her long-term independence.

Safety & Privacy Policy For Nicole’s protection and to ensure the total security of this extraction, I am withholding all geographical details, contact information, and specific identifiers regarding her current location and the nature of the people she is being extracted from. This is a controlled, secure relocation. I am the sole administrator of these funds, and I will be overseeing her transition every step of the way.


Why I Am Doing This I know what it means to be young, vulnerable, and forced to survive in a world that offers nothing but abuse in exchange for a roof over your head. I made it out, and I am not going to let my best friend die in a situation I know intimately.

This is not a charity plea; this is an extraction order. I have the plan, I have the capacity to care for her, and I have the resolve to see this through. All I need is the logistical support to execute the move.


If you are able to contribute to her exit strategy, you are not just donating money—you are directly financing a rescue. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

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