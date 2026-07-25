Emergency Rescue: 2 Kittens Fighting to Survive

Last night, my heart broke. A feral mother had given birth to a litter of kittens on my deck, but last night, I discovered that one of the sweet babies had passed away.





Finding her made me realize just how critical the situation was, and I immediately brought the remaining two survivors inside to save them.





Right now, these two surviving babies are battling FIV, FHV, severe worms, and advanced infections. They are dangerously malnourished and underweight.





They have lived on my deck since birth, but now they are safe inside, fighting for their lives. I am doing everything I can to keep them alive, but I need your help.





My name is Courtney, and I work in customer service. While my income is modest, my home and heart are wide open to the forgotten cats of our community.





I currently share my home with 7 indoor rescues, and I am the sole caretaker, feeder, and protector of a colony of 20+ feral neighborhood cats.





I am also actively partnering with a local feral program to get the colony spayed and neutered to stop the cycle of suffering.





Veterinary care, medication, and high-quality food costs have completely overwhelmed me.





I would truly rather face bankruptcy than let any of these beautiful souls go hungry or suffer without medicine, but the reality is that I am running out of money.





Every single dollar raised will go directly to:





- Emergency vet visits and medication for the two sick kittens.





- Ongoing daily food for the 7 indoor rescues and 20+ colony cats.





- Medical care and recovery supplies for the TNR (Trap-Neuter-Return) program.





Please help me give these cats the safety and health they deserve. Even $5 makes a difference, and if you cannot donate, sharing this link means the world to us. Thank you for your compassion.