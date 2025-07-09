Emergency Repairs & Rent Help

Hey everyone,

I’m writing this because I’ve hit a really rough patch and could use a hand getting back on my feet.

A little while ago, my car stopped running completely. It turns out the alternator went out, and without a working vehicle, my ability to do DoorDash / Uber and earn money has pretty much come to a slow.

I’m doing everything I can to keep expenses down—I'm fixing the alternator myself in the driveway instead of taking it to a shop to avoid heavy labor costs. But the part itself is going to cost around $250. Because I haven't been able to work like normal while the car is down, I’m also going to end up about $200 short on rent this month.

I'm setting a goal of $450 just to get this part bought, get the car running, and make sure my landlord is paid so I don't lose ground while I get back to work.





Here is what the money will go toward:

$250 to buy the alternator part $200 to make up the rest of this month's rent



If you're able to pitch in even a few bucks, it would mean the world to me and help get me back on the road earning a living. If you can’t donate right now, I completely understand—sharing this page or keeping me in your prayers helps more than you know.

Thank you so much for reading and for helping me get through this!

Best,

Kenneth