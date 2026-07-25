EMERGENCY REPAIRS FOR ELDERLY WOMAN & DOG

MY NAME IS KAREN

I AM A 63 YEARS OLD ELDERLY WOMAN WHO LIVES WITH MY WONDERFUL PET WILLOW WE NEED HELP DUE TO ALL THE STORMS MY TRAILER HAS RECEIVED A LOT OF DAMAGE TO THE POINT I CANNOT REPAIR IT WITH THE FIXED INCOME THAT I'M ON THROUGH SOCIAL SECURITY DISABILITY THE PAYMENT I RECEIVED IS UNDER $1,000 WHICH ISN'T ENOUGH TO HELP WITH ANYTHING I AM TRULY GRATEFUL FOR WHAT LITTLE I DO HAVE TRIED TO MAKE A GOOD THING OUT OF A BAD SITUATION BUT HONESTLY I NEED REPAIRS DONE AS SOON AS POSSIBLE THERE'S A BIG HOLE IN MY CEILING WHICH NEEDS A NEW ROOF, WINDOWS, FLOORING DOORS, BATHROOM ETC....MY TRAILER NEEDS TOTAL REPAIRS DONE

ALL I'M ASKING FOR IS HELP TO REPAIR MY TRAILER WHICH IS MY HOME RIGHT NOW THERE'S NO INSTALLATION IN MY HOME AS WELL IT'S NOT SUITABLE FOR ME OR MY PET WILLOW TO LIVE IN

WE HAVE NOWHERE ELSE TO GO IF WE LEAVE OUR TRAILER WE WILL BE HOMELESS AND THAT'S SOMETHING I DON'T WANT TO FACE

I CAN'T AFFORD RENTALS INSURANCE DUE TO MY INCOME I'M A LONELY OLD WOMAN AND CAN'T HAVE VISITORS IN MY HOME BECAUSE I'M ASHAMED OF WHAT OTHERS MIGHT SAY BEING THAT IT'S UNSAFE AND AN ACCIDENT WAITING TO HAPPEN.

TO BE HONEST I NEED TOTAL REPAIRS ON THE ENTIRE TRAILER I CAN'T HAVE VISITORS BECAUSE IT'S A LIABILITY IF THERE'S ANYONE THAT IS WILLING TO HELP AND MY PET WILLOW I WOULD TRULY APPRECIATE IT.

IT WILL BE AN ANSWER TO MY PRAYERS THANK YOU IN ADVANCE FOR YOUR HELP

SINCERELY

MS. KAREN G

kdgrig7878@gmail.com