Emergency: rental house being sold

Due to no fault of myself or my family,our landlord decided after renting from him for almost 16 years,he is selling the house.

We have until end of August to vacate.

I work ft and I normally don't ask for help or handouts,but i need some money so we can get into another house and i am using the money I make from work for car payments and storage of our things,plus eating and day to day expenses.

Please see it in your heart to give anything,if not for me for my kids sake.

Thank you for listening. God bless