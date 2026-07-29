Emergency Rental Car Expense for Benjamin

Recently, my parked vehicle was involved in an awful incident and I am certain that my insurance claim will be a total loss. I don't have rental car coverage on my insurance, so I'm paying out of pocket for a rental car while my claim is processed and I look for a new vehicle. Finances are tight and if you are able to help me out with a small $5-$10 contribution it will make a huge difference for me. If this campaign meets the target fund-raising goal, any remaining funds will be allocated to a down payment on a new vehicle. Thanks for your support!