Emergency rental assistance

Hello everyone my Name is: Cierra I’ve moved back to winder few months back I was in a relationship that didn’t work out but found out I’m pregnant and I have two dogs I love so much I’ve been giving the landlord all my money rent is 1300 I’ve been praying and trying find another job I was working at shoe show in winder but now it closed down it’s hard for me to get around like work or doctors appointments so on and so on if I lose my place I will be homeless and Nowhere to go I’m waiting on my unemployment to start but as of right now I’m facing a eviction will be going to court this maybe I had seven day to answer I’m praying for anything and anyone out there to help me this is just a one time thing to get my bills up to date and helping me while I’m pregnant and doing everything by myself i believe in God I know he hear and see my cries i would like to say thanks to everyone for reading or support it means the world to but I never felt this type of pain in my heart trying to stay calm for my baby but i can’t help but worry right now I’m praying that this storm shall pass thanks everyone