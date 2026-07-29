Emergency Rental assistance

Hi everyone, I'm reaching out to my community for much-needed support. I’ve recently faced an unexpected situation that I have tried everywhere else and nobody has any help this is my last resort. And am in urgent need of help to cover my rent and avoid eviction/housing instability. [1, 2]

My goal is to raise 1250.00 to cover Current Month rent. Ever since I ain't been working since I moved up here I don't work for the census because I moved I just can't seem to get my footing Social Security won't give me my full Social Security until June until then I'm just trying to make it I'm just needing some help Any contribution, no matter how small, will go directly toward keeping a roof over my head. If you aren't able to donate, please consider sharing this message with others.

Thank you for your kindness and support during this difficult time

Shelly.