EMERGENCY RENTAL ASSIST TO AVOID EVICTION

I was homeless for 3 years and I finally got back on my feet. Started working although they are temp jobs atleast 5 days out of the week it’s better than nothing at all.from home health to convenience stores I turn nothing down. Finally I was able to get into an apartment with the help of my mother , I received the keys got moved in and her abusive x-boyfriend got into her accounts before she was able to make my deposit and first months rent. So here I am scrambling and trying every resource imaginable for Arapahoe county which isn’t very many. The 4 that are available are out of funds or don’t have enough to put towards my amount. To finally have a roof over my head after all these years and to feel it literally disappearing from beneath my feet as every minute passes me by is the worst feeling imaginable next to the loss of my oldest sister last year. I’m exhausted mentally and at my wits end. Anything helps if u can manage I greatly appreciate it you have no idea