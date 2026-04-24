Emergency rent support

My name is Fehintola

I’m reaching out because I need emergency support to rent a new home. I’m ₦500,000 short for the initial rent + deposit required to secure a safe place to live.





I’ve been in a difficult housing situation, and I just want a stable, secure home where I can rest and rebuild. I’ve always handled my responsibilities, but an unexpected family emergency made it impossible to save the full amount needed upfront.





This is a one-time request for moving costs only - first rent . I’m working and planning to take care of all future rent myself once I’m settled.





Any amount helps - ₦500, ₦1000. If you can’t donate, sharing this link means everything to me.





Thank you for reading and for any support. I’m truly grateful.