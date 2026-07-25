Emergency rent money needed, urgent please help!

Hi everyone,

I have been desperately trying to find a job, I’ve had a few interviews but so far I have been unable to land a job and my back up funds have completely run out. I need emergency rent money so I can pay rent for the month and so I don’t get kicked out of my apartment.





If anyone can spare some money and help me pay rent it would really be appreciated. I love my apartment and don’t want to lose it, plus I’d have nowhere to go.





My hope is sometime this month I finally can obtain a job and can pay my way and be on my feet. But right now, I have no savings or income and rent is due.





Please help me if you’d be so inclined. It would mean the world to me!





Thank you all!





Zac







