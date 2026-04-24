Emergency Rent Assistance Needed in Phx

I am currently facing an urgent housing crisis and am at immediate risk of eviction after receiving a 5-day notice. My landlord may move forward with filing very soon if I am unable to make a payment.





I am trying to raise $2,000 to cover past-due rent and prevent losing my housing.





This is a very difficult time for me and my children financially. I have been without stable employment for about a year and have been working hard to get back on my feet during this period. This is the first time I have reached out for public assistance like this, and I am doing so because I have run out of options in the short term.





My goal is simple: to stay housed, avoid eviction, and stabilize my situation so I can continue rebuilding my income and responsibilities.





Any amount helps, even small donations. If you are not able to donate, sharing this page or simply taking the time to read it means a lot.





Thank you for your kindness and support during this difficult time.