Emergency Rent Assistance Neede

Hello friends and family, my name is Jimmiel. I’m reaching out because I’m facing a difficult financial situation and need help covering my rent. Due to unexpected financial hardships, I’ve fallen behind and am struggling to keep up with my housing expenses. I’m doing everything I can to improve my situation, including seeking additional work and reducing my expenses. Despite these efforts, I need temporary assistance to avoid losing my home. The funds raised will go directly toward my rent and any related housing costs, helping me stay in stable housing while I get back on my feet. Any contribution, no matter the amount, would mean so much to me. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would also be a tremendous help. Thank you for your kindness, support, and encouragement during this challenging time.



