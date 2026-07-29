Emergency rent assistance

Emergency financial assistance needed for rent by the 4th

I'm willing to pay back with interest

I have a job

My car broke down I took it to pep boys to be fixed they left my car out on the lot and someone broke into my passenger window and stole my car tire pump pep boys never reimbursed me the damages

I lost my job due to attendance bc of my car being out of order

And now my living arrangements are at stake

Please I'm a good person and need help I have proof of everything stated for peace of mind