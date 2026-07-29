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Emergency relocation myself and Cat medical bills

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAnnmarie Fischer

Fundraiser funds will be received by Annmarie Fischer

Emergency relocation myself and Cat medical bills

Hello,


please let me start by saying that it wasn’t easy for me to reach out like this, but a couple of people suggested it so here I am.

Pleas Save Me and My Cat from a Toxic, Bat-Infested Apartment.


The Story:

My name is Annmarie and I am in a desperate situation. I am 55 years old with medical issues including Emphysema. For months, i have been living in a nightmare. My apartment is infested with bat droppings and toxic fungus/mold. I saw bats on two different occasions. One of them decided to take a nap, upside down on my kitchen cabinet.

It has gotten so bad that I can now see the same fungal debris from my apartment settling onto me (internally and externally and on my cat's fur. It is also in my refrigerator and any food that I take out. I have been eating on my balcony with my cat. My cat is my world, and knowing that she is grooming herself and ingesting these toxins is a secondary nightmare I can't ignore. We both need out now.


The Toll on My Health:

The environment has physically broken me down. I am 5’8 and have dropped from 126 lbs to 101 lbs very quickly. 


My medical "receipts" so far show:

• Kidney Stress: Microalbumin of 80 (4x the limit) and protein in my urine.

• Immune Crisis: An IgE level of 151, showing my body is failing to fight the toxins.

• I have emphysema and have never needed to use my inhaler until a couple of months ago.

-UTI

-External symptoms on both of us


I I am now bring referred to an infectious disease doctor. This has all put me in a worse place financially and mentally. I also suffer frrom pre existing anxiety/panic disorder, which has doubled because of all of this. Another symptom is brain fog which explains why my job performance was failing. I . am currently on temporary disability, waiting for all this to be over so that I can return to work and find a new home for us.


The Plan for Survival:

I am fighting a legal battle with my landlord and I am too weak to keep living in this poison while the "war" plays out. All of my furnishings, and everything else in the apartment is ruined because of the spores settling into them. I certainly don’t want to bring them into my next home.


Your donations will go directly toward:

1. Emergency Pet-Friendly Housing: Getting us into a clean hotel so we can stop breathing and touching these spores.

2. Ongoing medical care for both of us. My cat is going to the vet today and if they start treating her, I don’t want to bring her back into this environment only for the symptoms to start again.

3. Specialist Medical Care: Funding my own appointments with Infectious Disease and Pulmonology to save my kidneys and lungs.

I am down to 101 pounds with emphysema and fighting for our lives. I need pulmonary care to ensure that there are no “fungal balls“ in my lungs. I never had to use my inhaler until recently, and when I went to use it last night, I discovered fungus in it and around it. It’s just on everything. And my furniture, mattress/bedding, towels, etc. Utensils basically everything in the apartment


Please help me get my cat and myself to a safe place where we can finally begin healing. After that, I need to find new housing. I’ve included the first months rent and one and a half months security.


I know this is a lot to ask and anything at this point is appreciated, especially just to get us into temporary housing like a hotel until I can start with my next steps. This is most important since if I’m being treated and my cat is being treated it’s not a great idea to come back here to start all over again. My landlord is not acknowledging anything. He’s refusing to do anything and that’s a separate situation in itself. We really don’t have time to wait for it all to be resolved.

Any help can go directly to a hotel if needed.


Thank you so much for your consideration in this horrible situation and your help is greatly appreciated. This was not easy for me to do, please understand that.


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