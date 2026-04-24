Emergency Relocation Fund

I am need of assistance in raising funds to be able to move into a new home away from my family. My family is kicking me out of my home for selfish reasons. They have lied to me, have stolen from me, ignore and disregard my disabilities and talk down to me. My mother has destroyed my credit after using my credit card and I have been struggling to secure a job after over fifty applications and counting making it difficult for me to move into a new home without assistance. My family originally promised to assist me in getting into a new home but are now refusing assistance unless I surrender my elderly emotional support cat to the shelter, which I refuse to do. I found a place that will accept me, but with no job I need to be able to try to offer at least six month's rent up front. I also need extra money for essentials like dishes, food, personal medication, utilities and animal care. If possible I would like to be able to raise enough to pay for a full year just in case I continue to struggle with obtaining a job.





I do not want to provide my name in case my family somehow finds this campaign by sheer luck. Any and all help is greatly appreciated.